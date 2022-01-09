China reports nation's first community spread of Omicron variant

A medical worker collects a swab from a man in Binhai New Area in Tianjin, China on Nov 21, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
30 min ago

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - China reported its first community-spread Omicron cases on Sunday (Jan 9), with two people confirmed with the coronavirus variant in the northern city of Tianjin, according to a report by state broadcaster CCTV.

The cases in the port city were confirmed as being Omicron by the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, after its local branch completed the genome sequencing, CCTV reported.

The two new cases were found to be from the same transmission chain but officials have yet to establish if the strain is the same as imported Omicron cases reported earlier in the city, according to the report.

Tianjin first reported the two cases late Saturday.

Neither of the people, one of whom is a child, have travelled outside of the city in the past 14 days.

The city has started mass testing from 7am Sunday, in order to "effectively prevent the further spread of the Omicron variant," state news agency Xinhua reported.

China reported 165 confirmed coronavirus cases for Jan 8, up from 159 a day earlier, its health authority said on Sunday.

Of the new infections, 92 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, from 95 a day earlier. Most of the new local cases were in Henan and Shaanxi provinces.

China reported 46 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 52 a day earlier. There were no new fatalities, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

Mainland China had 103,619 confirmed cases as of Jan 8.

More On This Topic
How China is keeping to its strict zero-Covid-19 approach
China locks down central city after three Covid-19 cases
Related Stories
S. African study of Omicron points to end of acute pandemic phase
The mutating virus and its message to mankind
Studies suggest why Omicron is less severe: It spares the lungs
Omicron risk remains 'very high'; variant has growth advantage over Delta: WHO
S'pore must expect new wave of cases in coming days due to Omicron: Lawrence Wong
More contagious, less severe: What we know about Omicron
How can you get your child vaccinated against Covid-19? Here's what you need to know
Omicron may double risk of getting infected on planes
What are the unique symptoms of Omicron?
Coronavirus can persist for months after traversing entire body

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.