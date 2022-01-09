China reports nation's first community spread of Omicron variant

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - China reported its first community-spread Omicron cases on Sunday (Jan 9), with two people confirmed with the coronavirus variant in the northern city of Tianjin, according to a report by state broadcaster CCTV.

The cases in the port city were confirmed as being Omicron by the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, after its local branch completed the genome sequencing, CCTV reported.

The two new cases were found to be from the same transmission chain but officials have yet to establish if the strain is the same as imported Omicron cases reported earlier in the city, according to the report.

Tianjin first reported the two cases late Saturday.

Neither of the people, one of whom is a child, have travelled outside of the city in the past 14 days.

The city has started mass testing from 7am Sunday, in order to "effectively prevent the further spread of the Omicron variant," state news agency Xinhua reported.

China reported 165 confirmed coronavirus cases for Jan 8, up from 159 a day earlier, its health authority said on Sunday.

Of the new infections, 92 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, from 95 a day earlier. Most of the new local cases were in Henan and Shaanxi provinces.

China reported 46 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 52 a day earlier. There were no new fatalities, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

Mainland China had 103,619 confirmed cases as of Jan 8.