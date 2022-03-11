China premier says not easy to achieve a GDP growth goal of around 5.5 per cent this year

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday (March 11) it was not an easy thing to achieve a gross domestic product (GDP) growth goal of around 5.5 per cent in 2022 for an economy as big as China's.

This year, China has encountered a new downtrend, but the macroeconomic policies would help achieve the sustainability of China's economy, said Li at a press conference after the close of the country's annual meeting of parliament.

Mr Li said that preferably the country would create over 13 million new urban jobs this year, which is more than its target.

Fiscal and monetary policies this year will support employment, Mr Li said. The government has set a target to create at least 11 million urban jobs this year.

He also said the government will give priority to small and micro enterprises in its tax rebates to help them navigate financial difficulties.