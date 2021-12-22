China poised to stand fast on strict Covid-19 controls: Report

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's strict Covid-19 policy is weighing on consumption and rattling foreign firms, but its effectiveness and the imperative to maintain stability heading into a sensitive year mean Beijing will stick to its approach, experts said.

China has reported just one Covid-19 fatality this year, retaining a tough line even as many other countries ease restrictions, imposing targeted shutdowns and travel curbs even when they disrupted local economies.

Avoiding major outbreaks is especially critical in a year when Beijing hosts both the Winter Olympic Games and the once-every-five-years Communist Party Congress, where President Xi Jinping is expected to clinch a third term as party secretary.

Beijing has been eager to burnish its record on tackling Covid-19, which a government white paper has described as among the "most important achievements" of its governance model - and often points out the high death tolls elsewhere, especially the United States.

"Stability is the number one priority next year," said chief economist at Hang Seng Bank (China) Dan Wang.

"Relaxing the zero tolerance policy will not help that goal."

The rapid emergence of the Omicron variant, already causing many countries to backtrack or pause reopening plans, will most likely reinforce Beijing's position. China has reported several imported Omicron cases and one locally transmitted case.

China "cannot let its guard down to the slightest degree" against the new variant, National Health Commission (NHC) official Lei Zhenglong said on Monday (Dec 20).

The international spotlight will be on Beijing when the Winter Games kick off on Feb 4, before the October Party Congress provides the political highlight of the year.

Experts, meanwhile, have expressed concern about the number of older people who remain unvaccinated and the efficacy of the vaccines in use in the country, which has yet to approve foreign vaccines such as those made by Pfizer and Moderna.

Even though 80 per cent of people aged over 60 were vaccinated at the end of November, according to NHGC official Zheng Zhongwei, , that left around 50 million in that age bracket - more than the population of Spain.

Dr Peter Wang, an epidemiology professor at Memorial University of Newfoundland in Canada, said the relatively low efficacy for Chinese vaccines and uncertainty of how long their protection could last would most likely make China wary of opening up soon.

Clinical trial-based efficacy readings for the two main Chinese vaccines, manufactured by Sinopharm and Sinovac, ranged between 50 per cent and 83.5 per cent against the symptomatic disease.

That is below the 90 per cent-plus figures for shots from Pfizer and Moderna.