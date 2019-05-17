China not interested in trade talks with US for now: State media

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - China may have no interest in continuing trade negotiations with the United States now, as it sees little "sincerity" in US President Donald Trump's recent approach, according to commentaries run by state media outlets on Friday (May 17).

If the US doesn't make any new moves that truly show sincerity, then it is meaningless for its officials to come to China and have trade talks, according to Taoran Notes, a WeChat blog run by state-owned Economic Daily.

The article was later carried by state-run Xinhua news agency and the People's Daily, the Communist Party's mouthpiece.

The US has been talking about wanting to continue the negotiations, but in the meantime, it has been playing "little tricks to disrupt the atmosphere", it wrote, citing Mr Trump's steps this week to curb Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies.

"We can't see the US has any substantial sincerity in pushing forward the talks. Rather, it is expanding extreme pressure," the blog wrote.

"If the US ignores the will of the Chinese people, then it probably won't get an effective response from the Chinese side," it added.

The blog reiterated tariff removal, achievable purchase plans and a balanced agreement text as China's three main concerns, which were first revealed by Vice-Premier Liu He.

They mark the official stance as much as the will of the Chinese public, it wrote.

"In addition, if anyone thinks the Chinese side is just bluffing, that will be the most significant misjudgment since (Korean War)," it said.

The Communist Party’s People’s Daily also wrote in a front page commentary that the trade war with the US will only make China stronger and will never bring the country to its knees.

In a stridently nationalistic commentary, the ruling party’s official newspaper described China’s determination to protect its national interests and dignity as being as “firm as a boulder”.

“The trade war can’t bring China down. It will only harden us to grow stronger,” it said. “What kind of storms have not been seen, what bumps have not experienced for China, with its more than 5,000 years of civilisation? In the face of hurricanes, the nearly 1.4 billion Chinese people have confidence and stamina.”

China’s confidence comes from the spirit of its people’s perseverance and endless struggle, it added, citing major disasters like floods, Sars and 2008’s massive Sichuan earthquake.

"From the Opium War to the Sino-Japanese War to the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea - disaster and misery have come one after the other, tempering the Chinese people, pushing Chinese society to forge ahead in setbacks and move forward in adversity.”

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said this week that American officials "most likely will go to Beijing at some point" in near future to continue trade talks, before later saying he has "no plans yet to go to China".