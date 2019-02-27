China hopes Trump-Kim summit successful: Foreign Ministry spokesperson

BEIJING (XINHUA) - China hopes the upcoming second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump will be successful, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday (Feb 26).

"All parties in the world, including China, hope the DPRK and the US will continue to make more substantial progress on denuclearisation and peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula, based on what they have achieved," spokesperson Lu Kang said at a daily press briefing, referring to North Korea by the initials of its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The second Kim-Trump summit will be held in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Wednesday to Thursday.

"We have seen from relevant reports that the Vietnamese government and the people have made meticulous preparations and hopefully the summit can live up to the preparations," Mr Lu said.

He reiterated China's main position on the Korean Peninsula issue - to achieve denuclearisation of the peninsula and to achieve and safeguard lasting peace and stability of the peninsula and Northeast Asia.

"As key parties (of the peninsula issue), the DPRK and the US should take measures on the basis of mutual respect and meet each other halfway, taking into account and accommodating the reasonable concerns of each other," Mr Lu said, adding that China had been playing and would continue to play its role toward the goals.