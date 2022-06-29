China cements Covid-19 lockdown rules as it eases quarantine

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - China's newly revised Covid-19 guidelines that cut quarantine in half for inbound travellers also laid out detailed instructions for mass testing and lockdowns when cases flare, creating a standardised approach that shows the country is still committed to its zero-tolerance approach to the virus.

The rules were almost immediately put to the test, as the detection of 15 infections in central Anhui province, due west of Shanghai, led to the lockdown of one county with 760,000 people on Wednesday (June 29).

Shanghai and Beijing, which battled outbreaks throughout the spring, both reported no new local infections for the second straight day in a sign that the dynamic Covid-19 strategy can be successful.

The first update of the National Health Commission's protocol since May 2021 sparked enthusiasm in the financial markets and increased demand for travel, with some analysts projecting it may signal the start of China's withdrawal from the Covid Zero approach that largely cut it off from the rest of the world since 2020. A closer reading of the document shows it is codifying critical Covid-19 policies that have widely varied until now.

"The protocol comprehensively follows the dynamic zero policy," said Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, during a briefing on Tuesday. "It's not loosening control. The goal is to be more scientific and accurate."

The guidelines detail testing and control measures for different levels of risks that can be implemented across China.

In areas classified as 'high-risk,' where Covid-19 has been detected in neighbourhoods or workplaces, people are strictly banned from leaving their homes.

The level will be downgraded to "middle-risk" after the area has been deemed virus-free for a week and everyone tests negative on the seventh day. Another three days of zero infections will put the area in the "low-risk" category.

For large cities, including provincial capitals and places with more than ten million residents, mass testing should be conducted every day in virus-hit areas, stopping only when no community cases are found for three days in a row.

Residents should undergo another round of tests three days later, ending only if there are still no new infections. If the the virus has spread across districts, provincial level health authorities will make the call on whether citywide testing is needed.

The move is a further consolidation of China's Covid Zero strategy and an adjustment given the more infectious nature of the Omicron variant.

It lays the groundwork for how local officials are expected to deal with the virus in the future, and even with the reduced 10 days of quarantine, it leaves China one of the most difficult countries to enter.

The standardised rules are also aimed at preventing local authorities from intensifying curbs on their own, a common phenomenon as municipal Communist Party officials fear angering Beijing by failing to execute Covid Zero policies.