China formalises labour rules for gig workers on online platforms

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Delivery riders are a common sight in China, playing a crucial role in the country's booming food delivery market.

BEIJING – China formalised its first comprehensive policy framework for “new employment groups”, including delivery riders and livestreamers, signalling a shift from ad-hoc regulation to normalisation of the platform economy.

The guidance calls for standardised contracts, fair pay and stronger labour protections, according to a mandate issued by the CPC Central Committee General Office and the State Council and reported by Xinhua News Agency on Sunday. It sets a target of broadly standardising labour practices by 2027.

Major tech players, including Meituan, Alibaba Group, JD.com and logistics operators, are required to align pay based on labour intensity, curb excessive commissions and improve working conditions.

Platforms must also increase transparency, consult worker representatives, submit algorithms for review and tighten regulatory scrutiny over core operating models.

In addition to labour protection, the guidance also seeks to strengthen oversight of algorithms used by internet platforms by enhancing transparency.

It also encourages the use of technologies such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things to optimise algorithmic systems. Bloomberg