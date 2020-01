BEIJING (REUTERS) - China urged Canada on Monday (Jan 20) to release detained Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou as soon as possible.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, who made the comments at a daily briefing, also said that Canada should correct its mistake.

Meng was detained in Canada a year ago and is fighting extradition to the United States. She is scheduled to appear in court for the first phase of her extradition hearing in Vancouver later on Monday.