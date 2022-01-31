China aims to be major space power by 2030, says white paper

BEIJING (CAIXIN GLOBAL) China has vowed to strengthen its space presence "in an all-round manner" over the next five years, according to a white paper issued Friday (Jan 28), as the country works to realise its aim to become a major space power by 2030.

Noting that the space industry is "a critical element of overall national strategy," the document, titled China's Space Programme: A 2021 Perspective, summarised China's achievements in the past five years and laid out plans for future major space projects.