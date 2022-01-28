China to strengthen space governance over next five years: White paper

BEIJING (REUTERS, XINHUA) - China said it will strengthen its governance in space over the next five years to protect its assets and interests better, including the study of plans to build a near-earth object defence system and cooperation with other nations.

China will also strengthen space traffic control, improve its space debris monitoring system, and build an integrated space-ground space climate monitoring system, according to a white paper published by the Chinese government on Friday (Jan 28).

At the same time, China will seek to actively participate in the formulation of international rules on outer space under the framework of the United Nations, and work jointly with other countries to address the challenges in ensuring long-term sustainability of outer space activities.

More extensive cooperation in astronaut selection and training, joint flights and other fields will take place between China and foreign countries, said the white paper.

"China will actively participate in discussions on international issues and the development of relevant mechanisms, such as those in the fields of space environment governance, near-earth objects monitoring and response, planet protection, space traffic management, and the development and utilisation of space resources," according to the white paper.

It added that in the next five years, China will work together with countries, including Italy, Brazil and Pakistan, on satellite engineering and technology.

The paper also highlights that China will conduct dialogue with Russia, the United States and other countries as well as relevant international organisations on outer space governance.

Domestically, China will speed up the formulation of a national space law and establish a legal system with this law at the core, to promote law-based governance of the space industry.

China plans to complete the construction of its orbiting space station this year after the launches of the station's two science modules. The current six-month Shenzhou-13 mission by three taikonauts aboard the Tianhe core module is China's longest in manned space programme.

The white paper said that China welcomes international partners to participate in the research and construction of the station at any stage and level of the mission.