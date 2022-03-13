Parts of another Chinese city locked down over Covid-19, official says

BEIJING (AFP, REUTERS) - The north-eastern Chinese city of Jilin has been partially locked down, with hundreds of neighbourhoods sealed up, an official announced on Sunday (March 13).

"(The outbreak) reflects that the spread of the Omicron variant is hidden, highly contagious, rapid and difficult to detect in the early stages," Jilin provincial health official Zhang Yan said during a press briefing.

Mainland China also reported 1,938 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 12, the country's national health authority said on Sunday, up sharply from 588 a day earlier.

Of the new cases, 1,807 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, up from 476 the previous day.

Jilin province reported 1,412 local cases, the northern province of Shandong had 175 and the southern province of Guangdong reported 62.