Cathay Pacific chairman John Slosar resigns

Cathay Pacific chairman John Slosar's (above) resignation follows the departure of chief executive Rupert Hogg last month.PHOTO: REUTERS
SINGAPORE (REUTERS) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways said on Wednesday (Sept 4) that its chairman John Slosar had resigned from the board and will be replaced by Patrick Healy, a long-time executive at the airline's top shareholder Swire Pacific.

The resignation and appointment will take effect at Cathay Pacific's annual meeting on Nov 6, the carrier said in a statement.

Slosar's resignation follows the departure of chief executive Rupert Hogg last month, after the Chinese aviation regulator increased scrutiny on the airline and its staff members following anti-government protests in Hong Kong.

