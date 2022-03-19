Carrie Lam to review travel ban when 5th Covid-19 wave eases: HK media

The government will spare no effort in relaunching Hong Kong on all fronts "as soon as the fifth wave stabilises", said Chief Executive Carrie Lam. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong will map out its plan to resume quarantine-free travel after the current fifth wave of the pandemic subsides, media outlet HK01 cited Chief Executive Carrie Lam as saying in a letter to a local business group. 

The government will spare no effort in relaunching Hong Kong on all fronts "as soon as the fifth wave stabilises", Mrs Lam said in a letter dated March 18 to the International Business Committee.

She detailed the city's recent efforts in combating the pandemic and asked for the committee's "understanding and tolerance", HK01 said.

The city's "utmost priority" is to vaccinate the elderly, the local news site quoted Mrs Lam as saying.

At a daily briefing on Saturday (March 19), the Chief Executive said there had been a reduction in the city's workforce because of the pandemic but the situation was improving.

About 32,200 public servants, 17 per cent of civil service employees, had been infected by the virus as at March 14, and 70 per cent had recovered and resumed work. Some 20 per cent of hospital staff and rail operator MTR staff had contracted Covid-19.

By the end of March, all civil servants will be required to be fully vaccinated to be allowed into office, Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip said at the press conference.

About 52 per cent of residents in elderly homes have been inoculated with at least one jab, Mr Nip said.

More On This Topic
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to review Covid-19 restrictions in coming days
Expats rush to exit Hong Kong amid strict Covid-19 rules
Related Stories
Hong Kong to close beaches as Covid-19 outbreak persists, local media say
Hazmat suits and panic buying: Covid-19 pandemic images return to China
Why do some people never get Covid-19?
Quick guide to S'pore's simplified Covid-19 rules from March 15
Hong Kong's Covid-19 death rate highest in the world
What is known about Covid-19's Omicron BA.2 sub-variant
27,000 kids infected with Covid-19 since Omicron wave started: How parents coped with it
askST: Can vaccination reduce symptoms of long Covid-19?
Subtle shift in China's Covid-19 approach but full reopening unlikely soon
Will adults need a 4th Covid-19 vaccine dose? It's too soon to know, say US experts

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top