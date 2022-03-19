Carrie Lam to review travel ban when 5th Covid-19 wave eases: HK media

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong will map out its plan to resume quarantine-free travel after the current fifth wave of the pandemic subsides, media outlet HK01 cited Chief Executive Carrie Lam as saying in a letter to a local business group.

The government will spare no effort in relaunching Hong Kong on all fronts "as soon as the fifth wave stabilises", Mrs Lam said in a letter dated March 18 to the International Business Committee.

She detailed the city's recent efforts in combating the pandemic and asked for the committee's "understanding and tolerance", HK01 said.

The city's "utmost priority" is to vaccinate the elderly, the local news site quoted Mrs Lam as saying.

At a daily briefing on Saturday (March 19), the Chief Executive said there had been a reduction in the city's workforce because of the pandemic but the situation was improving.

About 32,200 public servants, 17 per cent of civil service employees, had been infected by the virus as at March 14, and 70 per cent had recovered and resumed work. Some 20 per cent of hospital staff and rail operator MTR staff had contracted Covid-19.

By the end of March, all civil servants will be required to be fully vaccinated to be allowed into office, Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip said at the press conference.

About 52 per cent of residents in elderly homes have been inoculated with at least one jab, Mr Nip said.