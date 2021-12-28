Hong Kong to require Covid-19 vaccines in offices, schools: Media

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong plans to extend its Covid-19 vaccine mandate to schools and workplaces, Cable TV reported, as the Asian financial hub joins others seeking to boost protection against the Omicron variant.

The government is planning to expand inoculation requirements that already apply to bars, clubs, bathhouses, karaoke parlours and some restaurants, the broadcaster reported on Tuesday (Dec 28), citing unidentified people.

Exemptions would be granted to those with medical conditions supported by valid certificates, the report said, without providing additional details.

Hong Kong planned to mandate hotel quarantine for cargo aircrew and was considering extending the vaccine mandate to schools, the South China Morning Post reported separately, citing people it did not identify.

The newspaper said the Covid-19 situation in the city would be discussed at a news conference later on Tuesday.

The Hong Kong government did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the reports.

Hong Kong said last week that it would require government employees to present their Covid-19 vaccination records when they enter government buildings and offices for work-related purposes from mid-February.

About 62 per cent of the city's population is fully vaccinated, according to Bloomberg's vaccine tracker.

Hong Kong has maintained a zero-tolerance approach towards Covid-19 throughout the pandemic to align with policies in China.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other officials have defended it as necessary to reopen the border with the mainland, which is their priority.