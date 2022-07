TOKYO - Tetsuya Yamagami, the gunman who now faces the death penalty for killing former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, had broken dreams and a broken family.

His father committed suicide in 1984, when Yamagami was four years old. His mother, so sucked into the Unification Church, bankrupted herself after donating at least 100 million yen (S$1 million) - and kept giving.