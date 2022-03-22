Boeing's tenuous recovery in China shaken by 737 jet crash

CHICAGO (BLOOMBERG) - Boeing Co faces a new crisis after a 737 jet fell out of the sky in China, renewing concerns about its best-selling family of planes and extending one of the most turbulent periods in the aviation titan's century-long history.

The 737-800 aircraft operated by China Eastern Airlines Corp nose-dived Monday (March 21) into mountainous terrain with 132 people on board, prompting the carrier to ground its fleet of the workhorse jets.

The model is part of the so-called "next generation" of 737s that have amassed a good safety record since they were introduced in the 1990s.

The tragedy casts a harsh spotlight on Boeing after two of its 737 Max jets, the latest version of the narrow-body, plunged to earth in 2018 and 2019, killing 346 people and leading to one of the longest groundings in aviation history.

The latest incident didn't involve a Max. Still, it's a setback for Boeing's efforts to rebuild confidence in its safety culture and 737 family of jets, the company's largest source of revenue.

It also jeopardises the Chicago-based manufacturer's nascent recovery in China, a critical step needed to rebound from three years of financial losses.

Boeing had been on the verge of returning its Max aircraft to commercial service in the country, whose regulators were the first to ground the model in 2019.

Monday's crash "comes at an extremely delicate time, with Boeing finally aiming to re-start 737 Max deliveries into China after a three-year halt," Mr Seth Seifman, an analyst with JPMorgan, said in a note to clients.

"Chinese authorities' comments in the coming days and weeks will, therefore, be critical for gauging the impact of this tragedy on Boeing's recovery."

Boeing said Monday that it's supporting its airline customer and is prepared to assist authorities in the US and China.

Its shares fell 3.6 per cent to US$185.90 at the close of trading in New York and have tumbled 7.7 per cent so far this year.