Biden administration sets new North Korea policy of 'practical' diplomacy

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (REUTERS) - The Biden administration has completed its review of US policy towards North Korea, the White House said on Friday (April 30).

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One that the US goal remained the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, but noted that the past four administrations had failed to achieve that goal.

"Our policy will not focus on achieving a grand bargain nor will it rely on strategic patience," Psaki said, referring to previous administrations' policies.

Instead, the United States would focus on a "calibrated practical approach that is open to and will explore diplomacy with" North Korea and making "practical progress" that increases the security of the United States and its allies.