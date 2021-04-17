Biden says US, Japan to take on 'challenges' of China

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday (April 16) jointly warned against China's increasingly assertive moves in the region.

"We agreed to oppose any attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion in the East and South China seas and intimidation of others in the region," Mr Suga, Mr Biden's first foreign visitor, told a joint news conference with the US president.

He said Mr Biden also reaffirmed that the US-Japan security treaty covered the Japanese-administered Senkaku islands where Beijing, which calls them the Diaoyu, has been increasingly active.

Mr Biden voiced support for a strong alliance with Japan.

"We committed to working together to take on the challenges from China and on issues like the East China Sea, the South China Sea as well as North Korea," Mr Biden said.

Mr Suga told Mr Biden that Japan would do everything in its power to contain Covid-19 infections and hold a “safe and secure” Olympic Games this year.

“Japan is listening to and learning from WHO (World Health Organisation) and experts” and the country is doing its “utmost” to prepare for the Tokyo Games, Mr Suga said at a joint press conference with Biden at the White House.

“They are doing everything possible to contain infection and to realize safe and secure games from scientific and objective perspectives,” Mr Suga said.

“I expressed my determination to realise the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games as a symbol of global unity this summer, and President Biden once again expressed his support,” the prime minister added.

After being postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Games are due to open in July. But uncertainty about their viability has grown amid rising virus cases, and Mr Suga’s pledge of safety comes as the coronavirus crisis has complicated preparations.

Organisers said on Friday that they scrapped another leg of Japan’s Olympic torch relay – the third leg to be affected by a surge in infections – and that a BMX Freestyle test event scheduled for April 24 and 25 would now be postponed.