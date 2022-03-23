At China Eastern plane crash site, relatives wait in grim vigil

People, some believed to be relatives of victims, walk near the entrance of Lu village in Wuzhou city, China, on March 23, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
14 min ago

WUZHOU, CHINA (REUTERS) - As recovery teams searched mountainous terrain for victims of a plane crash in southern China, a man surnamed Zhang whose nephew was among the 132 people aboard the Boeing 737-800 said his biggest hope, of finding him alive, was unrealistic.

A retiree in his 60s who asked that his full name not be used, Mr Zhang had driven with his son on Tuesday (March 22) from the southern city of Shenzhen.

"I hope the country can thoroughly investigate this matter and find out whether it is the manufacturer's fault or a maintenance problem," he told Reuters on Wednesday.

"I came with my son and planned to stay until the matter is sorted out and take his ashes back. But this depends on the work of the government."

Dozens of family members congregated at the heavily-secured checkpoint leading to the site in Teng county in southern China's Guangxi region in pairs or small groups on Wednesday.

Some arrived in government convoys, accompanied by officials.

Relatives of passengers arrive at Lu village which leads to the crash site of China Eastern flight MU5375 in Wuzhou city, China, on March 23, 2022. PHOTO: AFP

Mr Zhang's nephew, in his 40s and surnamed Sun, lived in the eastern city of Nanjing with his wife and two sons.

He worked in water conservation and had been on a business trip when the China Eastern jet crashed on Monday on its way from Kunming in the southwest to the coastal metropolis of Guangzhou.

Most of the jet appears to have disintegrated upon impact, and no survivors have been found.

"To start with... I just felt shocked about the news," Zhang recalled during a break in heavy rain that disrupted search efforts, speaking slowly and holding back tears.

As he spoke to reporters, Zhang tried to give them lunchboxes provided by officials, saying they looked hungry.

"About half an hour later, I found out that someone from my family was on this plane, you can imagine how we feel," he said.

"Such a big disaster, the whole country feels hurt," he said of hearing the news of Monday afternoon's accident, China's first deadly airline crash in over a decade.

Another relative at the site, a 57-year-old man surnamed Ding whose brother's sister-in-law had been on the plane, had not given up hope.

"All I want is hope, the hope of survival," he said.

More On This Topic
One black box from China Eastern plane found, search for crash victims continues
China jet's nosedive from 29,000 feet baffles crash specialists

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top