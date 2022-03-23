At China Eastern plane crash site, relatives wait in grim vigil

WUZHOU, CHINA (REUTERS) - As recovery teams searched mountainous terrain for victims of a plane crash in southern China, a man surnamed Zhang whose nephew was among the 132 people aboard the Boeing 737-800 said his biggest hope, of finding him alive, was unrealistic.

A retiree in his 60s who asked that his full name not be used, Mr Zhang had driven with his son on Tuesday (March 22) from the southern city of Shenzhen.

"I hope the country can thoroughly investigate this matter and find out whether it is the manufacturer's fault or a maintenance problem," he told Reuters on Wednesday.

"I came with my son and planned to stay until the matter is sorted out and take his ashes back. But this depends on the work of the government."

Dozens of family members congregated at the heavily-secured checkpoint leading to the site in Teng county in southern China's Guangxi region in pairs or small groups on Wednesday.

Some arrived in government convoys, accompanied by officials.