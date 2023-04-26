Are Koreans really fat? Many of them think so, although they’re actually not

SEOUL – For 27-year-old Choi, the main focus in her life recently has been getting her weight down.

The after-work dinners at her new job and frequent dates with her new boyfriend have resulted in her tipping the bathroom scale into the above-55kg range for the first time in her life, prompting her to panic-buy a gym membership, exercise equipment and organic meal kits.

“I just feel so big since I’ve put on the extra weight. I want to get my weight down to below 50kg,” she said.

At 165cm tall and with a body mass index (BMI) of around 20, smack in the middle of the “normal” range, she could be the poster child for modern Korean women in that she perceives herself to be much fatter than she actually is.

But while the population of South Korea as a nation is among the slimmest of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) member countries, figures indicate that obesity is increasingly becoming a problem in a country that has seen rapid changes in diet and lifestyle patterns.

How fat is fat?

Like Choi, many South Korean women have a tendency to perceive themselves as “fat” when they really are not.

In March, researchers from Konkuk University Medical Centre found that South Korean women have a higher tendency to overestimate their own weight.

They analysed the data from women aged between 20 and 40 from 2001 and 2018, and found that the tendency to overestimate one’s weight increased from around 10 per cent to 20 per cent in that time.

In other words, one in five women surveyed in 2018 thought they were fatter than they really are.

Despite what many locals think, the share of the population that is obese in South Korea is lower than in most other developed countries.

According to 2018 OECD data, obese adults made up just 5.9 per cent of the population, the second-lowest among the OECD member nations after Japan. In comparison, 40 per cent of adults in the United States were obese.

Nevertheless, data from local health authority, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, suggests a rather different picture.

According to this data, 34.6 per cent of South Koreans in 2018 were obese, far higher than the 5.9 per cent reported by the OECD for Korea.