Anti-government protesters return with demonstrations across Hong Kong

HONG KONG - Hundreds of protesters gathered at shopping malls across Hong Kong on Sunday afternoon (Oct 13), in the city's 19th straight weekend of anti-government demonstrations.

In Tai Po in New Territories, more than a hundred people gathered in a mall to chant anti-extradition slogans, public broadcaster RTHK reported. Others folded paper crane. Most of the shops at the mall were closed in anticipation of the protests.

Protesters also gathered at other shopping centres including Cityplaza in Tai Koo, New Town Plaza in Sha Tin, and PopCorn mall in Tseung Kwan O, RTHK reported.

At New Town Plaza, protesters sang the Cantonese protest anthem, Glory to Hong Kong, to a live saxophone rendition, according to TV footage from Apple Daily.

In a statement, police said that many of the masked protesters have sprayed paint and caused damage to the facilities at various malls.

In Kowloon, protesters occupied the intersection of Nathan Road and Argyle Street. At least four protesters were arrested by police, Hong Kong news portal HK01 reported.

In Tsuen Wan, protesters also occupied some streets by setting up barricades on the road.

Protesters also gathered at malls in Tsing Yi, Kwun Tong, Kowloon Bay, Tsuen Wan and Tuen Mun.



Protesters inside New Town Plaza, a mall in Sha Tin, Hong Kong, on Oct 13, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Police warned that protesters participating in the unauthorised assemblies "are committing an offence under the Hong Kong Laws". It also urged members of the public "to mind their personal safety and leave the scene immediately in case of danger".

Local TV footage showed that several black-clad protesters donning face masks were arrested across the city.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Oct 4 invoked an emergency law - the Emergency Regulations Ordinance - to ban face masks during protests, which she said would bring back "peace and order" to the city. The new law kicked in on Oct 5.

The ban carries a maximum one-year jail term, but thousands, including school children and office workers, have defied the ban since it came into effect.

Around 3pm, protesters hurled objects onto the rail track of Sha Tin MTR station, a police statement said, adding that the act ignored the safety of members of the public as the station was in operation at that time.

The protests have led to the suspension of the city's entire light rail service, MTR Corporation said in an announcement on its website. It has also shut Kwun Tong, Sha Tin Wai and City One MTR stations. The rail operator also warned that other stations may close at anytime without prior notice, citing safety reasons.

MTR Corporation, which usually carries some 5 million people daily, had said that it will shut early on Sunday - at 10pm - to allow its staff more time to repair damaged facilities at various stations. Also, the Airport Express will not stop between central Hong Kong and the airport.

At several neighbourhoods, riot police who had arrived to disperse the gathering crowds found themselves berated and cursed at by angry residents who did not want them in their area.

Hong Kong has been battered by four months of often massive and violent protests against what is seen as Beijing's tightening grip on the Chinese-ruled city.

About 100 Hong Kong restaurants have shut down because of the protests in the city, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said in a blog post on Sunday. Around 2,000 employees have been affected as a result of the closures, Mr Chan said in the Chinese-language post, citing the catering industry. He did not provide further details.

Some retailers have also had to reduce the number of stores or cut back on staff, and several recent sport and entertainment events have had to be cancelled for security reasons, Mr Chan said.

He urged property owners and developers to follow the lead of railway operator MTR Corporation in offering rent relief to affected retailers, adding that Airport Authority Hong Kong is also considering assistance to its tenants at the airport.

LADY LIBERTY



The "Lady Liberty" statue on Lion Rock peak in Hong Kong on Oct 13, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE/KWAN KUNG TEMPLE



Earlier on Sunday, protesters scaled the city's Lion Rock peak and hoisted a large statue they called "Lady Liberty" to rally anti-government activists ahead of more planned demonstrations in the Asian financial hub.

The 3m tall statue, wearing a gas mask, helmet and protective goggles, was carried up the 500m peak in the dead of night by several dozen protesters, some wearing head lamps, during an overnight thunderstorm.

It held a black banner that read "Revolution of our time, Liberate Hong Kong" and could be seen from the city below.

The statue represented an injured woman protester believed by activists to have been shot in the eye by a police projectile.



A miniature version of the "Lady Liberty" statue. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



One of the protesters told Reuters he hoped it would inspire Hong Kong people to keep fighting.

"We are telling people that you mustn't give up. All problems can be resolved with Hong Kong people's persistence and hard work to reach our aims," he said.

The protests started in opposition to a now-abandoned extradition Bill but have widened into a pro-democracy movement and an outlet for anger at social inequality in the city, which boasts some of the world's most expensive real estate.

Protesters believe China has been eroding Hong Kong's freedoms, guaranteed under a "one country, two systems" framework introduced with the 1997 handover.

The now-withdrawn extradition Bill, under which residents would have been sent to Communist-controlled mainland courts, was seen as the latest move to tighten control.

China denies the accusation and says foreign countries, including Britain and the United States, are fomenting unrest.

