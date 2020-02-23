Another Wuhan doctor dies from coronavirus

Medical staff in protective suits treat a patient with pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus at the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University, in Wuhan on Jan 28, 2020.
Medical staff in protective suits treat a patient with pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus at the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University, in Wuhan on Jan 28, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
5 min ago

WUHAN (XINHUA) - A female doctor at a Wuhan hospital that receives patients infected with the coronavirus died from the virus on Sunday (Feb 23), according to the hospital.

Dr Xia Sisi, 29, a gastroenterology physician, became infected while working at the Union Jiangbei Hospital of Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.

She was hospitalised on Jan 19 and later transferred to Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University on Feb 7 after her condition worsened.

She died on Sunday morning despite doctors' all-out efforts to save her life.

The Union Jiangbei Hospital mourned the death of Dr Xia and expressed condolences for her family.

Chinese health authorities have required local health agencies to promptly apply for the honour of martyr for deceased medical staff, comfort the families of the deceased and help solve their difficulties.

 

Related Stories: 

Have a question on the coronavirus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.

Topics: 

Branded Content