Animal market in Wuhan was epicentre of Covid-19 pandemic, say two new studies

WASHINGTON (AFP) - An animal market in China's Wuhan really was the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a pair of new studies in the journal Science published Tuesday (July 26).

Answering the question of whether the disease spilled over naturally from animals to humans, or was the result of a lab accident, is viewed as vital to averting the next pandemic and saving millions of lives.

The first paper analysed the geographic pattern of Covid-19 cases in the outbreak's first month, December 2019, showing the first cases were tightly clustered around the Huanan Market.

The second examined genomic data from the earliest cases to study the virus' early evolution, concluding it was unlikely the coronavirus circulated widely in humans prior to November 2019.

Both were previously posted as "preprints" but have now been vetted by scientific peer review and appear in a prestigious journal.

Dr Michael Worobey of the University of Arizona, who co-authored both papers, had previously called on the scientific community in a letter to be more open to the idea that the virus was the result of a lab leak.

But the findings moved him "to the point where now I also think it's just not plausible that this virus was introduced any other way than through the wildlife trade at the Wuhan market," he told reporters on a call about the findings.

Though previous investigation had centred on the live animal market, researchers wanted more evidence to determine it was really the progenitor of the outbreak, as opposed to an amplifier.

This required neighbourhood-level study within Wuhan to be more certain the virus was zoonotic - that it jumped from animals to people.

The first study's team used mapping tools to determine the location of most of the first 174 cases identified by the World Health Organisation, finding 155 of them were in Wuhan.

Further, these cases clustered tightly around the market - and some early patients with no recent history of visiting the market lived very close to it.

Mammals now known to be infectable with the virus - including red foxes, hog badgers and raccoon dogs, were all sold live in the market, the team showed.