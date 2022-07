TOKYO - No matter where one stands on the political spectrum - and former prime minister Shinzo Abe was polarising as a security hawk and a fiscal dove - Japan was united in shock by his very public assassination at a campaign rally last Friday.

Tributes poured in at home and from abroad, where he was fondly remembered as a towering and transformative statesman who lifted Japan's global profile and brought terms like "Indo-Pacific" into the diplomatic lexicon.