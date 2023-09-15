A rising China seen as having positive impact by developing countries, but not by the West: Survey

China’s rise is welcomed by much of the developing world, even as many developed countries view it with concern, a global survey has found.

The wide-ranging Open Society Barometer 2023 survey also found that young people aged 18 to 35 had less faith in democracy than those who are older, in what the study calls its “most disturbing finding”.

Across all 30 countries covered in the study, 45 per cent of respondents thought that China’s rise would have a positive impact on their country, compared with 25 per cent who thought it negative.

The study was conducted by Open Society Foundations, a grant-making network founded by billionaire George Soros that supports civil society groups around the world.

Some of China’s biggest supporters were Pakistan – where 76 per cent of respondents said China’s growing power would have a positive impact – Ethiopia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Russia.

In contrast, the countries most pessimistic about China’s rise were Japan – where 72 per cent said it would have a negative impact – followed by Britain, the United States, Germany, India, France, Italy and Poland.

In the US, 48 per cent viewed China’s rise negatively, compared with 25 per cent who had a positive opinion; in India, the ratio was 46 per cent negative versus 32 per cent positive.