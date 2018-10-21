At least 17 dead, 126 injured after train derails in Taiwan's north-eastern Yilan county

A train has derailed on a touristy coastal railway in north-eastern Taiwan, killing at least 17 and injuring 126 others, Taiwanese authorities and media said on Sunday (Oct 21).

The train, Puyuma Express 6432, went off the tracks between the Dongshan and Suxin stations in Yilan county, near Taipei, at about 5pm, the semi-official Central News Agency and mass-circulation United Daily News reported.

“As of 6.30pm there are 17 dead on site and 126 people injured,” the Taiwan Railways Administration said in a statement. Taiwan’s central government said the premier had been notified.

An estimated 30 to 40 passengers remain trapped in the train, which was travelling from Taipei's Shulin station to the eastern coastal county of Taitung with 310 people onboard, the reports said.

Photographs posted on social media show five out of the train's eight carriages lie helter-skelter near the tracks at the accident site. Some are lying on their sides.

Some purported photographs of the wreckage show bent stretches of the track piercing through the train's windows.

Hundreds of medics and firefighters despatched to the scene are rushing to take those injured to hospitals and rescue passengers still in the carriages. Reports said the army was also sending 100 troops to the site.

A passenger identified only by his surname Ko told Apple Daily he heard sounds that went "pong, pong, pong" before a plume of smoke rose from the tracks. Many things then fell from the overhead compartments as the carriage he was in tilted by about 10 degrees.

He and a friend managed to escape unscathed.

This story is developing.