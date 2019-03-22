6 killed after man ploughs car into crowd in China; driver shot dead

BEIJING - Chinese police shot dead a man on Friday (March 22) after he ploughed his car into pedestrians, killing six people, media reports said.

The man had intentionally driven into the people but a report on state television did not elaborate on the motive behind the early morning incident in Zaoyang city in the central province of Hubei, said Reuters.

Seven other people were injured and were in hospital, state television added. It gave no other details.

Police received calls at around 6am about the incident.

There have been several similar incidents in China in recent years.

Last September, at least 11 people were killed when a car drove onto a crowded square in southern China and the driver attacked people with a knife and spade seeking "revenge" on society for previous criminal convictions.