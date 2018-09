Three people were killed and 43 were injured in an accident in the Hengdong county in Hunan, after a car drove into a crowd at a square on Wednesday evening (Sept 12), according to reports from Chinese media.

Chinese news website Sina said the incident took place around7.40pm, and the driver of the car was arrested.

Initial investigations revealed the the driver is named Yang Zan Yun and was born in 1964, said reports. He was reportedly sentenced for offences multiple times in the past.