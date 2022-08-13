Climate change in the Himalayas: Heavier, more destructive floods in Nepal

More than a year after disastrous flooding struck the Sindhupalchowlk district in central Nepal, intense floods from heavy monsoon rains are once again wreaking havoc in a village called Chanaute.

Climate change expert Raju Pandit Chhetri, whose home is in the village, told The Straits Times last Saturday that some residents were fleeing the area, where temporary structures that were built following last year's flood had been swept away.

The flooding in June last year was the result of unexpectedly heavy rain in the high altitudes of the Himalayan mountains, which dislodged debris from an old landslide at a site known as Bremthang. The debris then plummeted down, causing another landslide that clogged up the Melamchi River with sedimentation, displacing the water from it.

