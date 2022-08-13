Climate change in the Himalayas: Heavier, more destructive floods in Nepal

Change in weather patterns at high altitudes leads to heavy rainfall which in turn triggers landslides.
The Straits Times looks at how climate change is affecting Nepal.
Nepal hit by heavier, more destructive floods amid climate change
More than a year after disastrous flooding struck the Sindhupalchowlk district in central Nepal, intense floods from heavy monsoon rains are once again wreaking havoc in a village called Chanaute.
Climate change expert Raju Pandit Chhetri, whose home is in the village, told The Straits Times last Saturday that some residents were fleeing the area, where temporary structures that were built following last year's flood had been swept away.
The flooding in June last year was the result of unexpectedly heavy rain in the high altitudes of the Himalayan mountains, which dislodged debris from an old landslide at a site known as Bremthang. The debris then plummeted down, causing another landslide that clogged up the Melamchi River with sedimentation, displacing the water from it.
Floods throw Nepal's largest water project into uncertainty
Critics of a massive project to build a 26-km tunnel to channel water from the Melamchi River to Nepal's water-starved capital Kathmandu were vindicated when the tunnel was damaged by heavy flooding last year.
The same critics are now questioning whether other phases of the project should be built while also suggesting solutions to Kathmandu's water shortage problem.
Experts have long criticised the huge investment of US$500 million in the Melamchi Water Supply Project, questioning its suitability for a country like Nepal, which is extremely vulnerable to climate change.
How a deadly flood forms in 7 days
On June 15 last year, a massive flood in Melamchi, Nepal, killed at least 25 people and destroyed 200 houses.
Unseasonal heavy rainfall - likely a result of climate change - began in the mountains on June 9, which caused a landslide and a series of cascading disasters further downstream.
Here's a look at how it happened.
Climate change threatens hydropower projects in the Himalayas
As temperatures rise, the rapid melting of glaciers causes heavy flooding downstream that not only threatens homes and livelihoods. It also threatens one of the world's largest sources of renewable energy - hydropower - in the Himalayas.
The Straits Times takes a look at where the hydropower projects are, the potential problems caused by climate change and possible solutions.