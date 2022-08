SINDHUPALCHOWK - More than a year after disastrous flooding struck the Sindhupalchowk district in central Nepal, intense floods from heavy monsoon rains are once again wreaking havoc in a village called Chanaute.

Climate change expert Raju Pandit Chhetri, whose home is in the village, told The Straits Times last Saturday that some residents were fleeing the area, where temporary structures that were built following last year's flood had been swept away.