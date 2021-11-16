China Perspective Podcast: Working out China-US issues in the latest virtual summit

China Perspective Ep 20: Working out China-US issues in the latest virtual summit

8:08 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in China.

The Straits Times' China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:

0:00 Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

0:37 Expectations from US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping's virtual summit

3:32 Stakes are high as China and Japan mark their 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2022

5:39 Toned down Singles' Day due to Beijing cracking down on businesses and slow economic growth

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3 & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Tan Dawn Wei's stories.

Asian Insider newsletter.

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!