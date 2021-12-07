China Perspective Podcast: How Chinese authorities can help Evergrande clear billions in debt

China Perspective Ep 23: How Chinese authorities can help Evergrande clear billions in debt

7:06 mins

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in China in a weekly podcast.

The Straits Times' China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish.

Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

00:55 Can authorities help with China Evergrande Group's inability to meet repayments for US$300 billion debt?

02:53 China Securities Regulatory Commission says it respects companies' choices on where to list their stock while again denying reports of a possible ban on one method of overseas stock listings

04:33 Taiwan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu warns of emerging military crisis with China

Produced by: Tan Dawn Wei (dawntan@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3 & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Tan Dawn Wei's stories.

Asian Insider newsletter.

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!