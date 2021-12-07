China Perspective Podcast: How Chinese authorities can help Evergrande clear billions in debt

China Perspective Ep 23: How Chinese authorities can help Evergrande clear billions in debt
7:06 mins
Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in China in a weekly podcast.
The Straits Times' China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish.
Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):
00:55 Can authorities help with China Evergrande Group's inability to meet repayments for US$300 billion debt?
02:53 China Securities Regulatory Commission says it respects companies' choices on where to list their stock while again denying reports of a possible ban on one method of overseas stock listings
04:33 Taiwan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu warns of emerging military crisis with China
Produced by: Tan Dawn Wei (dawntan@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3 & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Dan Koh
Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Tan Dawn Wei's stories.
Asian Insider newsletter.
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!