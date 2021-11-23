China Perspective Podcast: China continues support and improves relations with Asean

China Perspective Ep 21: China continues support and improves relations with Asean

7:19 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in China.

The Straits Times' China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish.

0:00 Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

0:26 Significance of Asean-China special summit to commemorate 30th anniversary of dialogue relations

2:05 Chinese President Xi Jinping assures South-east Asian leaders that China will not bully its smaller neighbours

3:07 Companies such as Alibaba fined by Chinese authorities for failing to declare deals from 2012

5:04 China expresses dissatisfaction as Taiwan opens a de facto embassy in Lithuania

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3 & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

---

