New Zealand votes for gun law changes after Christchurch attack

A man walks past flowers and tributes displayed in memory of the mosque massacre victims, outside the Linwood mosque in Christchurch on March 25, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
WELLINGTON (REUTERS) - All but one member of New Zealand's parliament voted on Wednesday (April 10) to change gun laws, less than a month after deadly shooting attacks on two Christchurch mosques that killed 50 people.

The gun reform Bill, which passed 119-1 after its final reading in parliament, must now receive royal assent from the governor general before it becomes law.

Brenton Tarrant, 28, a suspected white supremacist, was charged with 50 murder charges after the attack on two mosques on March 15.

