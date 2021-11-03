New Zealand ratifies regional trade pact RCEP

WELLINGTON (REUTERS, XINHUA) - New Zealand has ratified the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade deal, its minister of state for trade and export growth said on Wednesday (Nov 3).

"Businesses will be able to take advantage of RCEP's opportunities from early next year," Phil Twyford said in a statement.

Thailand has also ratified the agreement on Oct 28, its Commerce Minister said on Monday, adding that the deal would boost the country's trade to an area that accounted for 53 per cent of last year's exports.

Meanwhile, China and Japan have also completed ratifications of the pact.

Signed in November last year, the RCEP is a mega trade deal between 10 Asean member states, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, plus five other economies, namely China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

Ratifications from at least six Asean member countries and three of the other five member countries are needed for the trade deal to take effect.

Once in effect, the deal will eliminate tariffs on as much as 90 per cent of goods traded between its signatories over the next 20 years.