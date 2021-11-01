Thailand ratifies RCEP regional trade pact

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand has ratified the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade deal, its Commerce Minister said on Monday (Nov 1).

Thailand's ratification on Oct 28 would be a boost to the country's trade to the area, which accounted for 53 per cent of last year's exports, Mr Jurin Laksanawisit said in a statement.

The RCEP includes China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and the 10 members of the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean) bloc - Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines.