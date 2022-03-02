New Zealand police move against Covid-19 vaccine mandate protesters in Wellington

WELLINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - New Zealand police have launched their biggest effort yet to clear anti-mandate protesters from parliament grounds in Wellington.

More than three weeks after the protest started, hundreds of police officers, some dressed in riot gear, began to tow vehicles and remove tents from streets surrounding Parliament buildings early Wednesday (Feb 2), clashing with demonstrators and hauling some away in handcuffs.

A police helicopter is hovering over the government precinct of the capital city.

There were reports of police using pepper spray, while police said protesters were armed with pitchforks and homemade wooden shields.

They confirmed 20 arrests have been made so far. Residents were urged to avoid the area as the operation continued.

"Police have gained significant ground this morning in the operation to restore lawful protest at Parliament grounds," police said in a statement.

"Protesters have been reminded that Parliament grounds are closed, and that they are trespassing."

Inspired by the blockade in Ottawa, the protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions has frustrated the government and annoyed Wellingtonians.

Protesters have blocked streets with their cars and campervans and turned Parliament grounds and surrounding areas into a tent village complete with food, massage and yoga tents and areas for children to play in.

There are concerns about hygiene at the site, particularly for young children.

After Covid-19 cases were identified among protesters, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern labeled it a "Covid camp".

While the occupation, now in its 23rd day, has largely been peaceful, there have been some confrontations and ugly incidents.

Last week, police said protesters threw human waste at officers, and three were taken to hospital after being sprayed with an acid-like substance.

There has also been footage of police punching demonstrators when tempers flared during efforts to reduce the perimeter around the protest site.

It remains unclear whether today's operation is another attempt to reduce the occupied area or end the protest entirely.

Police said their intention was to "restore order and access to the area around Parliament."