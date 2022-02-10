Clashes as New Zealand police clear Covid-19 protest

WELLINGTON (AFP) - Police and anti-vaccine protesters clashed on the grounds of New Zealand's Parliament on Thursday (Feb 10), with dozens arrested after demonstrators who had laid siege to the legislature for three days were ordered to move on.

Activists chanted the Maori haka and yelled "hold the line" as they scuffled with a line of police officers moving to clear an impromptu protest camp from the lawns of Parliament.

Police moved in early on Thursday after taking a hands-off approach to the first two days of protests, using loudhailers to warn a crowd of about 150 that they faced arrest unless they left.

Officers were punched and kicked amid cries of "this is not democracy", "shame on you" and "drop the mandate".

The protest began on Tuesday as a copycat of a Freedom Convoy action by Canadian truckers, with hundreds of container trucks and camper vans jamming streets in central Wellington.

Most of the vehicles left after 24 hours but some hardcore activists remained, vowing to stay "as long as it takes".

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said patience had worn thin among Wellington residents at the disruption caused by the protests and called for police to act.

"Roads are blocked in the city, businesses have had to shut, people felt threatened and intimidated by some of the protesters," he told Radio New Zealand prior to the police operation.

Superintendent Corrie Parnell, the police commander of Wellington, said more than 100 extra officers had been brought in from outside the capital to clear the protest.

"While police acknowledge people's right to protest, this needs to be conducted in a way that does not unfairly impact the wider public," he said.

In a rare move, the authorities closed the parliamentary precinct to public to prevent reinforcements joining the protest.

The police line was edging forward across the Parliament grounds, clearing tents and camping equipment at a slow pace.

The Freedom Convoy of truckers in Canada has gridlocked capital Ottawa since late last month, prompting the city authorities to declare a state of emergency.

New Zealand requires mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for people working in sectors such as health, law enforcement, education and defence, with those who refuse the jab facing the sack.

Proof of vaccination must also be shown to enter restaurants, sports events and religious services.