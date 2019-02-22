Driver in deadly Melbourne car rampage that killed six, including 3-month-old, jailed for life

CANBERRA (DPA) - An Australian man who killed six people and injured 27 others when he deliberately drove his car into pedestrians on a busy Melbourne street in 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison, local media reported.

Known as the Bourke Street killer, James Gargasoulas was on Friday (Feb 22) sentenced to spend at least 46 years in jail for committing what Justice Mark Weinberg described as one of Australia's "worst examples of mass murder".

A jury in November found him guilty of the murder of six people, including a 3-month-old baby and a 10-year-old girl, as well as trying to kill another 27 pedestrians.

The 29-year-old remained emotionless on Friday in Victoria's Supreme Court as the judge gave the verdict, according to Australian Associated Press.