Cook Islands records first Covid-19 death

The Cook Islands had been free from Covid-19 until it reopened its border to travellers from New Zealand early this year. PHOTO: UNSPLASH
Updated
Published
11 min ago

WELLINGTON (AFP) - The tiny South Pacific nation of the Cook Islands reported its first coronavirus-related death on Sunday (April 24), more than two years after the pandemic erupted.

A 63-year-old woman, who had underlying health conditions, died on her way to hospital on the island of Aitutaki late on Saturday.

"It is with great sadness that I announce that we have just recorded our first in-country death attributed to Covid-19," Prime Minister Mark Brown said in a statement on Sunday.

"She had had all three anti-Covid vaccinations, but also had several serious underlying health conditions."

The island nation had been remarkably free from Covid-19 until an outbreak of the Omicron variant emerged after it reopened its border to travellers from New Zealand early this year.

"It is tragic, but not unexpected that we might lose someone to Covid," Mr Brown said.

The Cook Islands Health Ministry said it has so far recorded 4,727 cases of Covid-19, of which 735 were active as of Sunday morning.

More On This Topic
Race to send vaccines, medical aid as Covid-19 reaches Pacific islands
Lockdowns hit Pacific islands as Covid-19 defences falter
Related Stories
'Too smelly to sleep': 13 days in a Shanghai isolation facility
Watch: Are smart masks really that smart?
Omicron XE 'on its way to Malaysia': What you need to know
What happens when Covid-19 becomes endemic?
Catch flights, not Covid-19: What should be in your bag for your trip
New Covid-19 rules kick in: Timeline of S'pore's measures over the last 2 years
How soon can you exercise after getting Covid-19 and what can you eat? Here are some tips
Hit harder by Covid-19 than other people? It's often to do with your genes, say experts
What are long Covid-19 symptoms and when should you seek help
World moves from shortages to possible glut of Covid-19 vaccines

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top