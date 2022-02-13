Cook Islands braces itself for first community Covid-19 cases

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown said a high vaccination rate will give the people substantial protection from serious illness. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRIME MINISTER/FACEBOOK
MELBOURNE (REUTERS) - Cook Islands, a small South Pacific nation that has not experienced Covid-19 in its community, is readying for its first coronavirus infections after an infected traveller visited, Prime Minister Mark Brown said on Sunday (Feb 13).

The traveller from New Zealand spent eight days in the community and tested positive for Omicron upon returning home last week, Mr Brown said in a video posted on the government's Facebook page.

"It is likely that the person... was infectious while here and further likely that the virus is in our community," he said.

"It may be there is 'silent transmission', where our high vaccination rate is so protective that people get Covid-19 but so mildly that they do not realise they have it."

Official data show that 99.6 per cent of the island nation's roughly 17,000 people aged 12 and over is double-vaccinated, and 70 per cent of those eligible have had their booster shots.

Cook Islands resumed quarantine-free travel with New Zealand a month ago, after shutting itself off from the world when the pandemic hit in early 2020.

In December last year, the country reported one case of Covid-19 in a person quarantining after arriving on a repatriation flight. This person was not exposed to the community.

"The fact that we have a high percentage of our people vaccinated will give us substantial protection from serious illness," Mr Brown said.

