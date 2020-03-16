Australia's Victoria state declares state of emergency over coronavirus outbreak

SYDNEY (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Australia's Victoria state declared a state of emergency for four weeks effective 12pm local time (9am Singapore time) on Monday (March 16) in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"It is likely that the state of emergency will be extended and will be in place for as long as it needs to be," the state's Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters in Melbourne.

The measures are designed to “flatten the curve” of coronavirus cases and give the state’s health system the best chance of managing the virus, Andrews said.

Andrews said the measures will help Victoria eliminate or reduce a serious risk to public health by detaining people, restricting movement, preventing entry to premises, or providing any other direction considered reasonable to protect public health.

Cultural institutions including the National Gallery of Victoria, the State Library and Museums Victoria have announced temporary closures. Major events such as the Melbourne Comedy Festival and Melbourne Food and Wine Festival have been postponed.

Australia imposed a 14-day self-isolation on international travellers arriving from midnight Sunday and banned cruise ships from foreign ports for 30 days as it intensified its efforts to contain the contagion.