Coronavirus: Australia will impose self isolation on all international arrivals

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) – Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said all people arriving from overseas will have to self isolate for 14 days, as his government grapples with the spread of the coronavirus.

The order will come into force at midnight, Morrison said in a televised address on Sunday (March 15).

Australia will also ban cruise ships from foreign ports from docking in Australia for 30 days, with the order to be renewed on a rolling basis, Morrison said.

The government will also prohibit mass gatherings of 500 people or more, though schools will remain open, he said.

“We are going to have to get used to some changes in how we live our lives over the next six months or so,” Morrison said.

“We know that the virus cannot be absolutely stopped,” he said. “But we can slow the spread” to protect the most vulnerable in society.

Australia has recorded more than 250 coronavirus cases and three deaths.

Visitors who have been in high-risk nations are already banned from entering Australia.

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Sunday the government's approach was designed to "flatten the curve" of coronavirus infections to avoid the country's healthcare system from being overwhelmed.