Australia's Queensland state says peak of Omicron two weeks away

Nationally, around 55,000 new cases were reported on Jan 22, compared to seven in Western Australia. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
52 min ago

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Australia reported 64 deaths from Covid-19 on Saturday (Jan 22), as the most populous state, New South Wales (NSW), said the Omicron Covid-19 variant would not delay the start of the school year.

NSW reported 30 deaths of patients with Covid-19, while Victoria state saw 20 deaths, and Queensland reported 10 deaths.

The national toll of 64 was down from its deadliest day since the start of the pandemic on Friday, when 86 people died.

The school year starts in just over a week for the two biggest states, NSW and Victoria, which are preparing plans for students to return to classrooms.

A NSW health official urged parents to vaccinate children before they return to school.

Vaccination bookings for 5 to 11 year olds have only been available in Australia for two weeks, a schedule that means most children will not have had two doses before classes start.

"There is no doubt there are going to be challenges as we open schools," NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said on Saturday.

Queensland, recording 15,050 new cases, said it was two weeks behind NSW which is believed to have reached a peak in the Omicron outbreak, recording 20,148 new cases on Saturday.

Queensland health officials said the data affirmed a decision to delay the start of school in the northern state by two weeks to avoid the peak of Covid-19 cases.

A day earlier, the vast mining state of Western Australia cancelled plans to reopen its borders on Feb 5, citing health risks from a surge in Covid-19 in eastern states.

Nationally, around 55,000 new cases were reported on Saturday, compared to seven in Western Australia.

All states and territories, except Western Australia, have reopened their internal borders under a policy of living with Covid-19, despite a record surge in cases. Western Australia had been due to follow suit next month.

More On This Topic
A divided nation: Western Australia stays shut as Covid-19 deaths mount in east
Covid-19 hospital cases are falling in Australia’s biggest state of New South Wales
Related Stories
S'pore man infected with 2 Covid-19 variants in 8 months
Cypriot scientist says findings showing Deltacron Covid-19 variant isn't error
S. African study of Omicron points to end of acute pandemic phase
China rushes to develop an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine as doubts grow over local jabs
The mutating virus and its message to mankind
Studies suggest why Omicron is less severe: It spares the lungs
Omicron risk remains 'very high'; variant has growth advantage over Delta: WHO
How can you get your child vaccinated against Covid-19? Here's what you need to know
What are the unique symptoms of Omicron?
Coronavirus can persist for months after traversing entire body

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top