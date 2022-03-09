Australian PM to declare east coast floods national emergency

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Australia will declare devastating floods along its east coast a national emergency on Wednesday (March 9), local media reported, after weeks of rains left the authorities struggling to rush food and essential supplies to the worst-hit areas.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, on a visit to the devastated town of Lismore in northern New South Wales state, will also pledge more financial support for people and businesses, reports said.

The emergency declaration, which was set up after Australia's destructive 2019 bush fires, will give the federal government powers to cut red tape and deploy resources immediately, including more defence personnel.

It comes as Mr Morrison, trailing in polls ahead of a federal election before May, has faced criticism over the government's relief efforts in response to the floods, which have claimed 20 lives.

Under Australia's federal system, individual states usually handle emergency responses to natural disasters.

A second intense low-pressure system in as many weeks submerged large parts of Australia's east coast, with south-east Queensland and New South Wales the worst hit.

Most of the deaths have been in flooded homes or in cars attempting to cross flooded roads.

Fast-rising flood waters cut off entire communities and many people trapped in their homes were saved by local residents.

Frustrated residents, with no access to food, power and Internet for several days, have blamed the authorities for the slow speed and scale of relief efforts.