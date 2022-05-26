Australia urged to quickly ditch coal to meet new climate goals

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Rapidly phasing out coal power plants and mines will be vital for Australia's new government to meet its more ambitious carbon emissions targets, environmentalists said, while urging renewable energy investments for mining communities.

Australia's Labor Party formed a new government on Monday (May 23), after unprecedented support for the Greens and climate-focused independents ended nearly a decade of rule by the conservative coalition in last Saturday's general election.

New Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of centre-left Labor has promised to end the "climate wars" disagreements over the need for action on climate change that have dogged politics in Australia for years.

"The election was a strong vote for climate action," Dr Joe Fontaine, a lecturer in environmental science at Murdoch University in Perth, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

A phase-out of coal power is "crucial" to meet the Labor government's new climate goals, added Dr Fontaine, who said Greens and independents may push for even more ambitious targets.

Australia's dependence on coal-fired power makes it one of the world's largest carbon emitters per capita.

Green groups have long lobbied the federal government to stop supporting fossil fuels to better tackle climate change, especially after devastating bush fires and floods in recent years.

"Climate action (on emissions) will be the key, headliner legislation," said Dr Fontaine, referring to the new government.

Given existing momentum, the power generation sector will likely be the first to seize the opportunity, he said, citing infrastructure improvements and rules to ensure government vehicle fleets are electric.

Laggard to leader?

Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, Australia - often seen as a regional laggard on climate efforts - pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions by up to 28 per cent by 2030 versus 2005 levels.

But Prime Minister Albanese has set a new target of cutting carbon emissions by 43 per cent by 2030, although he has yet to commit to curbs on new coal mines or scrapping existing fossil fuel projects.

The government's new emissions reduction target is not in line with the Paris accord aim of limiting global warming to 1.5 deg C, said Mr Bill Hare, CEO at think-tank Climate Analytics in Australia.

Instead, the country needs to target emissions reductions of 60 per cent by 2030 from 2005 levels, he added.