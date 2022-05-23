New Australian govt to step up climate action, will face calls to do more

SINGAPORE - Australia is set to adopt stronger action on climate change with the election of a new leader, who will face pressure from a powerful alliance of Greens and independents determined to drive far more ambitious steps to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

"Together, we can take advantage of the opportunity for Australia to be a renewable energy superpower," new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in his victory speech on Saturday (May 21), vowing also to end the climate wars that have poisoned Australian politics for well over a decade.