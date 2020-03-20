Virtual summit between Singapore PM Lee and Australian PM Morrison to cover coronavirus, military training

SYDNEY - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his Australian counterpart, Mr Scott Morrison, will hold a "virtual summit" on Monday (March 23) that will include discussion of the coronavirus pandemic and military training.

Mr Morrison said both countries have "advanced, sophisticated and technology-enabled economies" and will work together to address the impacts of the Covid-19 outbreak.

"We are both strongly committed to continuing the business of government at this time," he said in a statement. "I look forward to discussing our countries' responses to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic - a global challenge that will only be addressed through countries working together."

The two leaders were due to meet in Canberra but switched their meeting to a video conference owing to the pandemic and Australia's travel restrictions.

Australia has imposed a 14-day self-isolation on anyone arriving in the country. It took effect last Sunday.

In his statement, Mr Morrison said Australia and Singapore are "bound together by shared values and common interests in regional resilience, stability and prosperity".

"My virtual summit with Prime Minister Lee will be an important opportunity to expand our cooperation and work to support an open, rules-based and prosperous global environment," he said.

They will also announce new bilateral initiatives in the digital economy and military training, he added, without elaborating.

The two countries are implementing a AU$2.25 billion, 25-year military training deal which will enable up to 14,000 Singapore Armed Forces personnel to train on upgraded training areas in north-east Australia for 18 weeks a year.