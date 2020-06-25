Australia posts biggest one-day rise in coronavirus cases in two months

SYDNEY (REUTERS, AFP) - Australia's second-most populous state is deploying ambulances and mobile test centres in a coronavirus testing blitz, and will use the military in quarantine operations, as the country recorded the biggest daily rise in cases in two months.

Victoria state said 33 people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, marking nine days of double-digit new cases in the state. It has around 200 current cases out of a country total of 270.

Desperate to contain the outbreak, Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said the authorities are beginning a testing blitz across the worst-affected suburbs.

"We have ambulances and other vans that will literally be at the end of people's streets," Andrews told reporters in Melbourne.

"We will see these (case) numbers go up in coming days."

The surge in new cases comes just weeks after Australia began easing social distancing restrictions, and the authorities believe the increase in new cases stemmed from family get-togethers attended by people with mild symptoms.

Australia's military announced on Thursday (June 25) it would send 1,000 troops to Melbourne. Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said the troops would be deployed to Victoria "in the coming days".

Up to 850 Australian Defence Force personnel will help monitor returned international travellers being held in hotel quarantine while about 200 others will provide logistical and medical support to Covid-19 testing facilities, she added.

Alarmed by the rise in new infections, thousands of people have flocked to testing centres, while Australia's two biggest retail chains, Woolworths Group and Coles, have imposed fresh limits on how much customers can buy for specific goods amid a spate of panic buying.

Australia's death toll from Covid-19 was on Thursday revised up after tests showed an 85-year-old man who died in April had contracted the virus.

Australia now has recorded 104 deaths from just over 7,500 infections.

Related Story Australia deploys 1,000 troops to Melbourne to help contain coronavirus outbreak

Related Story Australia's Victoria state extends state of emergency as coronavirus cases spike

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia has safeguards in place to prevent the virus growing beyond the control of the authorities, as he insisted states and territories must continue to reopen large swathes of the economy.

"We've gotta live alongside Covid. It's not going anywhere," Morrison told reporters in Sydney.

He expressed confidence the country could move ahead with easing restrictions as it can respond and deal with new coronavirus outbreaks.

"There will be outbreaks... we can't go stop-go-stop-go and we can't flick the light on-and-off-on-and-off-and-on-and-off," Morrison said, referring to restrictions to curb the spread of the virulent disease. "So what I'm saying is we are going ahead, we built the protections to deal with outbreaks."

Australia has committed to removing the bulk of social distancing restrictions by the end of July, but each state will determine when and how the easing takes place.

Australia's international borders remain closed.