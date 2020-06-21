Australia's Victoria state extends state of emergency to slow coronavirus spread

A woman crosses a street in Melbourne's central business district on June 17, 2020.
A woman crosses a street in Melbourne's central business district on June 17, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Published
53 min ago

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG) - Australia's Victoria state will extend its state of emergency to July 20 after an up-tick in cases of coronavirus.

The four-week extension "allows the Victorian government to continue to enforce physical distancing and isolation requirements", according to a statement on the state premier's website.

Victoria recorded 19 new cases from Saturday (June 20) to Sunday, the fifth day of double-digit increases and the most of any Australian jurisdiction, after hitting a two-month high of 25 on Saturday.

On Saturday, state premier Daniel Andrews announced that the number of visitors permitted to homes will be reduced to five from Monday.

 
 
 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

