Australia's Victoria state extends state of emergency to slow coronavirus spread

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG) - Australia's Victoria state will extend its state of emergency to July 20 after an up-tick in cases of coronavirus.

The four-week extension "allows the Victorian government to continue to enforce physical distancing and isolation requirements", according to a statement on the state premier's website.

Victoria recorded 19 new cases from Saturday (June 20) to Sunday, the fifth day of double-digit increases and the most of any Australian jurisdiction, after hitting a two-month high of 25 on Saturday.

On Saturday, state premier Daniel Andrews announced that the number of visitors permitted to homes will be reduced to five from Monday.